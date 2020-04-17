Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,596 shares of company stock worth $1,412,211. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.01.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
Featured Article: Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.