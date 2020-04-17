Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,596 shares of company stock worth $1,412,211. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.01.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

