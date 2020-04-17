Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

