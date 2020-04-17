Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $510,745,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $296,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,010,000 after buying an additional 1,208,968 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,489,000 after buying an additional 1,126,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.95%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.