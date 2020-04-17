Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kellogg by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $2,296,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,482,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

