Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.