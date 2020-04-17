Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $436.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.88 and its 200 day moving average is $360.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.61 and a twelve month high of $439.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.86.

