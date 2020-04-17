Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $742,000 Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Shares of APD opened at $212.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average is $225.88. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

