Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lifted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AON by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,584 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AON by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879,207 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average is $200.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.10.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

