Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,315,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.79.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

