Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,010 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,863,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,510,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 190,059 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,715,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

