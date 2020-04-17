Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 293,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 392,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 67,145 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $106.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

