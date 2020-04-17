Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

