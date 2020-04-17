Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,498,000 after buying an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,229,000 after buying an additional 620,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,911 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.