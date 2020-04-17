Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 39 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

NOC stock opened at $346.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

