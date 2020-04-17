Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,810 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

