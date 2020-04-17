Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,748 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

