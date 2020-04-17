General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

General Electric stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

