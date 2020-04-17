General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

General Electric stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

City Holding Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
City Holding Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Shares Sold by City Holding Co.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Shares Sold by City Holding Co.
City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co.
City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co.
City Holding Co. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc.
City Holding Co. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc.
Garmin Ltd. Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.
Garmin Ltd. Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report