Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after buying an additional 301,260 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,740,000 after buying an additional 1,867,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $248,097,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,751,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

JCI opened at $28.50 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.