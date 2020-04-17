Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acushnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acushnet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.90. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

