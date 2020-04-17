John McBain Acquires 50,000 Shares of Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) insider John McBain bought 50,000 shares of Centuria Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($53,191.49).

Shares of CNI opened at A$1.71 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.98 million and a P/E ratio of 33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Centuria Capital Group has a one year low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a one year high of A$2.76 ($1.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.19.

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

