Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $66,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUB stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $363.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

