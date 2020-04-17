Andrea Hall Purchases 52,000 Shares of Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Andrea Hall bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,812.00 ($32,490.78).

PRN stock opened at A$0.84 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $573.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. Perenti Global Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.45 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of A$2.40 ($1.70). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.87.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th.

Perenti Global Company Profile

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining, including mine planning and exploration, development, production, and reclamation.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Andrea Hall Purchases 52,000 Shares of Perenti Global Limited Stock
Andrea Hall Purchases 52,000 Shares of Perenti Global Limited Stock
James Patrick Lynch Sells 705 Shares of SJW Group Stock
James Patrick Lynch Sells 705 Shares of SJW Group Stock
Steven Chadwick Buys 10,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited Stock
Steven Chadwick Buys 10,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited Stock
Resideo Technologies Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share
Resideo Technologies Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Noble Midstream Partners LP to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Expect Noble Midstream Partners LP to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share
Critical Contrast: Power Integrations & Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.
Critical Contrast: Power Integrations & Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report