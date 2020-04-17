James Patrick Lynch Sells 705 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00.

SJW opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.28. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

