Steven Chadwick Buys 10,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) insider Steven Chadwick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.76 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of A$37,600.00 ($26,666.67).

Shares of ASX LYL opened at A$4.20 ($2.98) on Friday. Lycopodium Limited has a 52-week low of A$4.35 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of A$6.41 ($4.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lycopodium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.75%.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the mining, metallurgical, rail, and manufacturing industries. The company provides feasibility studies, value engineering, and project development and implementation services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and professional infrastructure project consultancy services to private and public clients in Australia.

