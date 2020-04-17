Brokerages Expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Analysts expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. Noble Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In related news, Director Martin Salinas acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,115,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174,324 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,063,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 250,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBLX opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $196.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

