Insider Buying: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ODC opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

