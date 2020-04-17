-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.55). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

MLCO stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 949,214 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3,159.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 476,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 461,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.