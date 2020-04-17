Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. Iamgold Corp has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

