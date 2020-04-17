Brookstone Capital Management Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on M. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

