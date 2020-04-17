Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 76,612 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Gulfport Energy worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 209.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 269,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 182,542 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPOR. TheStreet lowered Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $0.72 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

