Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,687 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.