Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.47.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.60.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.