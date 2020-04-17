Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,671 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

MPC stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

