Brookstone Capital Management Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.