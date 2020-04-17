Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after buying an additional 2,605,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $125,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after buying an additional 1,095,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 608.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

