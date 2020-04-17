Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.