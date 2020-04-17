Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

