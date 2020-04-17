Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $999,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $270.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.62. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.83.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

