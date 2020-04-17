Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,851.3% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 540,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 512,524 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 201,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

