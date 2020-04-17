Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $111.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

