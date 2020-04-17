Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,408.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,923.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,864.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,344.07.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

