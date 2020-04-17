Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

