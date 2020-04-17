Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned about 2.86% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $50.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

