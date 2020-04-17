iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,380,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,962,000 after acquiring an additional 178,342 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $102.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

