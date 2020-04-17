Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Arlo Technologies worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arlo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

