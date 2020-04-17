Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.90 Million Position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Athenex were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 1,137,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 690.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 492,774 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Athenex by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 498,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 93,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $998,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

