Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,354 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Weibo by 525.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Weibo stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

