Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

