SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 925,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 828,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,470,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 237,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.