Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Chase worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chase by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Chase by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

